Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMGO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
