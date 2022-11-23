Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after buying an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $44,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

