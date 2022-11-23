Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $698,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $650,970.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after buying an additional 858,266 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after buying an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.