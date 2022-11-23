Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after acquiring an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,364,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

