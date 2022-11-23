Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 201,834 shares.The stock last traded at $64.54 and had previously closed at $63.78.

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

