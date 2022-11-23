Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.39 on Friday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Infinera by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,946,000 after buying an additional 420,113 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 77.6% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

