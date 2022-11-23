Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 3,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 491,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.
INBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. State Street Corp increased its position in Inhibrx by 282.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at $11,615,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at $10,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
