Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Purchases 52,500 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,048,488 shares in the company, valued at C$85,080,204.62.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.

WildBrain Stock Up 3.9 %

WILD opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$462.22 million and a PE ratio of 26.70. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WildBrain Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on WILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

