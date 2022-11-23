Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AJG opened at $197.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $198.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.