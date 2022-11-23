Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells 69,898 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 69,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $2,103,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 122,525 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $3,686,777.25.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 40 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $238,909.61.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.