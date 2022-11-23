Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,543,426.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total value of C$1,543,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$804,896.66.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Kinaxis stock opened at C$148.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 337.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$119.48 and a 1 year high of C$217.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$207.00.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

