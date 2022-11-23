Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

