Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 35,899 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$466,687.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,015,170.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$13.58 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuVista Energy Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

