Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 35,899 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$466,687.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,015,170.
Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00.
NuVista Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$13.58 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
