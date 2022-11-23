Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Sells 6,339 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Julie Silcock sold 6,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $18,383.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,512 shares in the company, valued at $793,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Silcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,200.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $57,400.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Julie Silcock sold 2,979 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $8,639.10.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Julie Silcock sold 6,704 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $19,039.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $248.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.24. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth $155,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.