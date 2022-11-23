Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $52,261,234.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00.

Trupanion Trading Up 3.4 %

TRUP stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 162.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.