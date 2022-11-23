Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $52,261,234.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,280.00.
Trupanion Trading Up 3.4 %
TRUP stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 162.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
