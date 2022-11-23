Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells 10,725 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $423,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.