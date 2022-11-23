Insider Selling: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Major Shareholder Sells 4 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.