Insider Selling: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Major Shareholder Sells 4 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

