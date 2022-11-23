Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CFO Sells 28,977 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CFO Arden Lee sold 28,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $34,772.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,616 shares in the company, valued at $594,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arden Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WM Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of WM Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40.

WM Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

MAPS opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.