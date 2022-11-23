Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 11,855 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
