Insulet Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.51. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

