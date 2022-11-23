InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $5,668.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IHG opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $71.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

