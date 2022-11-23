International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $78.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.40 ($1.43) to €1.45 ($1.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.01) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.97.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

