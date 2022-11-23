International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:IFF opened at $99.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
