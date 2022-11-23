International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $99.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.