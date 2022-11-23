inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

inTEST Stock Up 1.1 %

INTT stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 54,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 258,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in inTEST by 135.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

