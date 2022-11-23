Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 181,186 shares.The stock last traded at $77.95 and had previously closed at $78.09.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.