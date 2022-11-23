Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

