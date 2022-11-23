Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

