Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) recently:

11/21/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $25.00.

10/31/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Iovance Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

