IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after acquiring an additional 242,779 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day moving average is $210.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.