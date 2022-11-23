iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLQD opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.