iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.84.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

