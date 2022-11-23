iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at $296.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.40. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $447.79.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

