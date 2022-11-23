iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 39,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

