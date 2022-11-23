iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

