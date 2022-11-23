iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Up 2.1%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.09. 14,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,833,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

