iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448,674 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

