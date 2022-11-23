iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

