iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,385 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

