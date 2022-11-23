iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $219.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

