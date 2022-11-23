iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $219.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

