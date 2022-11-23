iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

