iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.

