J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $41,973,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

