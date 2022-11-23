Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $50,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $188.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

