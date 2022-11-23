Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,051,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after buying an additional 1,380,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

