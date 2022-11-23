James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JHX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.80 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

JHX stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

