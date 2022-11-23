James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JHX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of JHX opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

