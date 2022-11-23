James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
JHX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
Shares of JHX opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
