James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JHX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Price Performance
Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
