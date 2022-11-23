James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JHX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

About James Hardie Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 443.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.