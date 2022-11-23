Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.21 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
