Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

EOG opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

